Breaded okra recall due to possible glass fragment contamination

BELLS, Tenn. (KWQC) – According to the Food and Drug Administration, The Pictsweet Company is voluntarily recalling select packages of Pictsweet Farms 12 ounce Breaded Okra after the company learned that some packages may contain glass fragments, which could cause injury if ingested.

The company says there has been one minor injury reported in connection with this issue.

The recall impacts Pictsweet Farms 12 ounce Breaded Okra (UPC#: 0 70560 98377 8) with a “best if used by” date of Nov 3, 2018 and a production code of 3086B C, 3086B D, 3086B E, 3086B F, or 3086B G. This information is printed on the back panel of each package.

The affected Breaded Okra product was distributed through retail stores across the United States. No other Pictsweet Farms products are impacted by this recall.

Pictsweet says anyone who purchased this product should discard them or return them to the store where they were purchased for a full refund.

We apologize for any concern or inconvenience this may have caused.

For more information, consumers can call Pictsweet consumer affairs line at: 1-800-527-0986 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT.