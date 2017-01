CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) — City officials announced a road closure that will affect traffic starting Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at 8 a.m.

The intersection of North 4th Street and 4th Avenue North will be closed to all traffic. Also, North 4th Street from 4th Avenue North to 7th Avenue North will be closed to all through traffic.

Access will not be restricted to any properties on North 4th Street.

The detour route will be 7th Avenue North to Bluff Blvd., then to 2nd Avenue South.