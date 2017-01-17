Crash during police pursuit kills Bettendorf native and son

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (KWQC) – A head-on crash that happened as a robbery suspect was running from police has killed a Bettendorf, Iowa native and his son.

Dan Oberhart, 53, and son, Riley Oberhart, 24, died Saturday night as they were traveling in a car in Anderson, Indiana, about 40 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

Oberhart’s wife, Kathy, and their daughter, Macy, 14, were seriously injured in the crash.

Investigators say a suspect who had robbed a Pizza Hut and was being pursued by police is responsible for the accident.

Police say Gary Agnew tried to get around a slow-moving vehicle as he was running from officers and in the process turned into oncoming traffic, crashing head-on into the car Oberhart was driving.

Both Oberhart and Agnew were pronounced dead at the scene, and Riley died a short time later.

Friends describe Dan and Kathy Oberhart, both being from Bettendorf, as passionate Iowa Hawkeye fans who brought that love with them when they moved to Noblesville, Indiana.

The family was out celebrating Dan and Macy’s birthdays when the crash occurred.