DISH Network decides to drop KWQC-TV

DAVENPORT, Iowa (GRAY TV) – KWQC-TV, the NBC affiliate for the Quad Cities area, announced Tuesday that pay-TV provider DISH Network has decided to stop carrying their programming Tuesday, January 17, at 6 p.m. Central Time.

Our parent company, Gray Television, owns the number one- or number two-ranked television station in over 50 markets. In many of these markets, Gray’s television stations have higher ratings than every other broadcast station and cable channel combined. Despite the popularity of Gray’s stations, DISH has refused after many months to even begin negotiating carriage terms that are consistent with those that DISH has provided to other broadcasters and cable channels.

Recently, Gray offered DISH an extension that would have continued beyond Tuesday’s deadline, but DISH refused to accept it. Unfortunately, neither our stations nor the government nor DISH’s millions of fee-paying customers can force DISH to continue carrying our stations when it chooses to take leading stations off of its system for perceived leverage in private negotiations.

That means that without a deal, DISH viewers in the Quad Cities won’t be able to watch KWQC’s award-winning news, as well as shows such as “Wheel of Fortune,” “Jeopardy,” “This is Us,” and the rest of NBC’s prime-time programming.

KWQC is the most-watched station on DISH. In several time periods throughout the day, KWQC has higher ratings than every other broadcast and/or cable channel combined. But DISH refuses to compensate us for the value we bring. The fees we charge operators like DISH Network are critical to help pay for the local news, weather, and sports coverage viewers in the Quad Cities depend on.

DISH’s actions will not affect customers of DirecTV, MediaCom or other cable or fiber TV providers. Our company has reached long-term agreements with several hundred other cable and satellite distributors, virtually all without any disruptions or even public statements about our negotiations. In contrast, DISH has dropped more than 250 local television stations in just the last two years alone.

KWQC’s previous parent company, Media General, reached a deal with DISH in 2016. On January 16, 2017, Gray Television purchased KWQC. As a result, KWQC now falls under Gray’s retransmission agreement. That agreement expires at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, January 17, 2017.

For these reasons, it is not likely that the blackout imposed by DISH will end soon. Sadly, DISH customers who wish to receive our award-winning and highly rated programming will most likely need to switch to an antenna to watch KWQC and NBC programming or switch to another pay-TV provider.

What can DISH subscribers do?

Make your voice heard with DISH Network

Call toll-free 1-800-823-4929 or visit their website, www.dish.com.

Get KWQC for free over the air with an antenna

www.antennaweb.org

Switch providers

DirecTV: 1-800-531-5000

Mediacom: 1-855-633-4226

Local television is part of the fabric of our community. We grew up with our local stations, and their familiar faces made us smile, cry, take note and even take cover when necessary. Local TV doesn’t just entertain us with its programming; it encompasses every part of our lives. Local TV helps those of us in need. Local TV gives a voice to our community non-profits. Local TV gives us emergency information when we need it most. Local TV keeps us in touch, keeps us safe, and keeps us informed.

By federal law and license, local television stations serve the public. Who do large, corporate satellite companies serve?

For more information, please visit keepTVlocal.com

Frequently Asked Questions

What is “retransmission consent”?

Local broadcast TV stations exist to serve their communities. They produce the news, weather and local sports coverage you depend on, as well as performing vital community service. This is made possible through paid advertising and the agreements TV stations reach with the cable and satellite companies that charge you for carrying our free, over-the-air signal to your homes. Those deals are retransmission consent agreements.

Unfortunately, if a cable or satellite company refuses to reach a fair deal with a local station, that station can be “blacked out” on their system. As a result, viewers like you miss out on programming you love — KWQC-TV6 newscasts, First Alert weather coverage, KWQC Sports, “The Voice”, “The Blacklist”, “The Celebrity Apprentice”, “Saturday Night Live”, and other primetime and daytime programs.

You pay your satellite bill in full each month. Why does the satellite company get to provide you less than the full slate of channels you paid for?

Isn’t this just a dispute about money between two big companies?

It’s true that at the end of the day this is a business negotiation between two companies. It’s our preference that viewers never have to get involved or even have to know negotiations are underway. But when companies that rebroadcast our free signal refuse to reach fair deals with local TV stations, it threatens the community.

The fact is that by reaching fair deals with cable and satellite companies, local TV stations are able to invest in things that matter to you, like local news coverage, public service programming, and the technology and personnel to ensure that in times of weather emergencies, security threats and other crisis local newsrooms are well-equipped to provide accurate and timely information.

Does the retransmission consent process work?

Almost always, yes. The current free-market process provides incentives for both parties to come to mutually beneficial arrangements, which is why negotiations are completed with no service interruptions or fanfare the great majority of the time. In fact, Gray Television has never had a signal disruption during retransmission negotiations in its entire history. Gray TV has always negotiated fairly and reasonable for the value of its local stations. Across the country, 99% of carriage-related disputes are resolved through good faith negotiations without service disruption to consumers — or without customers even knowing.

In the handful of instances where agreements are not easily reached, there is a distinct pattern: most involve Dish Network. In fact, over the last two years, DISH has dropped more than 250 local TV stations.

Won’t retransmission consent fees raise my bill?

No. Pay-TV companies may claim broadcast retransmission fees are responsible for higher cable bills, when in fact these fees make up only 2 cents of every dollar for a pay-TV provider’s operating costs. Yet consider what channels you watch. It’s not unusual for some cable networks to receive a larger share of your monthly bill, even though broadcast program ratings are significantly higher than programming offered by cable channels. The truth is, cable bills have risen faster — sometimes double — the rate of inflation since 1999, long before broadcasters received cash compensation for their signals.