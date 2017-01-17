Flood warnings issued near Colona, Illinois

COLONA, Ill. (KWQC) – The National Weather Service Quad Cities Office has issued a Flash Flood Watch and a Flood Warning for parts of Henry County due to flooding and a levee that appears to be at risk of failing.

The NWS says rising levels, due to recent heavy rain and ice action on Rock River, Green River and Hennepin Canal, are causing a weakening of the levee near Colona. The Flash Flood Watch will remain in effect until 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a Flood Warning remains in effect until 1:15 p.m. Wed. Jan. 18, 2017. On Tuesday afternoon, emergency management officials reported flooding along the Green River from Geneseo to the confluence of the Rock River near Colona.

The NWS says turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.