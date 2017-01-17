Funds still available for utility assistance through Project Now

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) – The winter weather has been up and down so far this season, and Project Now reports that it still has funds to help with winter utility bills. The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program or LIHEAP has funds available for people in Rock Island, Henry and Mercer Counties.
To receive help in paying your utility bill, you need to make an appointment and bring the following items:
Photo ID
30 days proof of income for all household members
Social Security number for all household members
Medical Card
Proof of disability, if applicable
Current utility bill
Contact the Project Now office near you:
Rock Island 309 793-6391
Henry County 309 852-4565
Senior Center 309 788-6335
Moline officer 309 764-8092
Mercer County 309 582-2644
You can also reach roject Now online at www.projenow.org