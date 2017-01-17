Funds still available for utility assistance through Project Now

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) – The winter weather has been up and down so far this season, and Project Now reports that it still has funds to help with winter utility bills. The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program or LIHEAP has funds available for people in Rock Island, Henry and Mercer Counties.

To receive help in paying your utility bill, you need to make an appointment and bring the following items:

Photo ID

30 days proof of income for all household members

Social Security number for all household members

Medical Card

Proof of disability, if applicable

Current utility bill

Contact the Project Now office near you:

Rock Island 309 793-6391

Henry County 309 852-4565

Senior Center 309 788-6335

Moline officer 309 764-8092

Mercer County 309 582-2644

You can also reach roject Now online at www.projenow.org