Galesburg to hold public hearing on lead water service project

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) – Efforts to improve the water in Galesburg, Illinois began back in 2015. In the fall of that year, the city found elevated levels of lead in some home’s drinking water.

In April of 2016, the City Engineer, Wayne Carl, spoke with TV6 via email. He said the city had worked with water quality professionals and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to lower lead results below the EPA action level.

At this time, TV6 also spoke with Galesburg residents, like Dwight White.

White lived in an old house with his family. One of the many homes potentially at risk for high lead levels.

“”For me I am 64-years-old so it wouldn’t bother me much,” said White. “But my children are young and they have been living in this house since their birth.”

On Friday, Jan. 13, the city released the results of the fall, 2016 U.S. Environmental Protection Agency bi-annual water quality tests. Officials say the tests met EPA Water Quality Standards.

Even with these new tests, the city is still considering a forgivable loan from the Illinois EPA, or IEPA. With this loan, the city would help replace 1,500 to 2,000 private water service lead lines within the city.

Tuesday, Jan. 17 the city is holding a public hearing regarding the loan and the project. The city says the hearing will include a presentation of the planning, design and evaluation of the project.

The public hearing begins at 6 p.m. at City Hall.