Icicle crashes through ceiling of home

BILLINGS, Mont. (KWQC) – Hanging icicles can be dangerous, but we don’t expect them to come crashing into our home.

That happened to Carol Schell. She found a massive icicle in her closet after hearing a loud crash in her home on Monday, January 16, 2017.

The icicle formed because her furnace exhaust pipe had come loose. The pipe was spraying steam, which froze just as fast as it was dripping from the trusses.

Schell said she is glad no one was hurt.

“Something drips on me, and I’m like, eww. And I look up and here’s this icicle hanging out of the closet,” said Schell. “The big piece, when they brought that down, we were blown away. I mean I just … that scared me, because had that come through, that would have been huge.”

After this mishap, Schell recommends everyone get in their attic and check things out once in awhile.