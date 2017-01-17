Mixed opinions voiced at hearing over vacating Davenport street near school

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) – A local school is hoping to make changes to traffic patterns and neighbors are voicing concerns. School leaders at St. Paul the Apostle in Davenport say it’s a matter of safety.

East Rusholme Street runs through the middle of the campus. The request is for the city to give up the right-of-way on a one block portion of the road between Arlington and Carey Avenues. The city vacating the right-of-way would give the school and church control over that part of the street. Many who live or work nearby are questioning the potential impact to the surrounding areas.

“When people are leaving sometimes I worry kids could get hit by a car,” said parent Nicky Gant.

In a recent needs assessment the school identified parking control as a priority, along with a long-term vision to have a more unified campus.

“The street bisects our campus so it separates the school from the church and the parish. The parish facilities that students use for worship and also programming,” said Principal Julie Delaney.

At a public hearing in front of the Davenport Planning and Zoning Commission on Tuesday, January 17th input was mixed on the city vacating right-of-way on the particular section of Rusholme Street. Neighbors in opposition say they’d like to see the school and church come up with a better parking system without impacting through traffic. There are also concerns it could impact emergency services and lead to more traffic on other residential streets nearby.

“There are children that live there, that play there. What about the safety of those children?” questioned one neighbor.

At this point the school and church do not have a set plan for what would change, whether it’s adjustments to traffic flow or close the portion of the street off altogether. The school plans to keep looking for ways to make it safer whether or not the request is approved. The Planning and Zoning Commission will make a vote on this at its January 31st meeting. If approved, the issue goes to city council for consideration.