Quad Cities schools seek substitute teachers

DONAHUE, Ia. (KWQC)- Although the school year is halfway over, many districts in the Quad Cities are still in need of substitute teachers. Principal of John Glenn Elementary School, Kelly Rohlf said the shortage is something the school has dealt with for a number of years. However, in the midst of cold and flu season substitutes are needed more each day.

“I have been a principal for 21 years and there hasn’t been too many years where I can remember where we didn’t have situations where there were subs to cover all of the rooms,” Rohlf said. “I would tell you in the last five to 10 years that need has even increased more.”

On average, John Glenn Elementary school said they call in five to six substitute teachers each week. Due to the shortage, substitutes can be hard to find or unavailable. Often times, other teachers must teach a class during their planning periods, or students will be divided up into other classrooms.

“It just takes people away from their normal duties,” Rohlf said.

Schools in Illinois are facing a similar shortage. The State’s Regional Superintendents of Schools recently surveyed 400 Illinois districts. They found that schools have to cover more than 16,5000 absences each week, but can only find 3,000 subs. To become a substitute teacher in Illinois, one must have a bachelor’s degree from an accredited college and then qualify for a Type 39 substitute teaching certificate. In Iowa, one must have a bachelor’s degree as well as special, approved training of at least 15 contact hours. Substitute teachers can earn anywhere from $90 to $100 per day.