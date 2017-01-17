Rock Island crime prevention meeting – Jan. 18

Related Coverage Rock Island Police working to strengthen partnership with community

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Citizens are invited to the monthly Community Crime Prevention Partnership Meeting at the Rock Island Police Department Wednesday, January 18, 2017 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Officials say the educational meetings are intended to strengthen existing partnerships with the citizens of Rock Island to help police prevent crime and improve services. Attendees are encouraged to provide feedback on issues and concerns they may have and to offer input on policing strategies in Rock Island.

Officials hope the structure of these meetings will facilitate conversations between the citizens and the staff, and help to improve upon the services they provide while also sharing important information that will be of benefit to everyone.

For more information please call (309)732-2677.