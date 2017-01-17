Warren County farmer killed in grain site accident

WARREN COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) — A farmer died after an accident at a grain site. The Warren County Sheriff says the accident happened on Saturday afternoon, January 14, 2017 around 2:15 in the Kelly Township, near the Knox County line.

The sheriff says the farmer got entangled in an auger at the grain site. He was taken to the hospital in Galesburg where he was pronounced dead. The sheriff did not release the identity of the farmer.

