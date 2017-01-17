Warren County farmer killed in grain site accident

By Published: Updated:
Photo: Flickr - jacinta lluch valero
Photo: Flickr – jacinta lluch valero

WARREN COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) — A farmer died after an accident at a grain site. The Warren County Sheriff says the accident happened on Saturday afternoon, January 14, 2017 around 2:15 in the Kelly Township, near the Knox County line.

The sheriff says the farmer got entangled in an auger at the grain site. He was taken to the hospital in Galesburg where he was pronounced dead. The sheriff did not release the identity of the farmer.

Stay tuned to KWQC-TV6 and kwqc.com for updates as we receive them.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s