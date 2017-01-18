Davenport council to vote on new sewer fee collection program

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) – Davenport city leaders will soon vote on a new plan to collect overdue sewer debt. In certain situations the city would work with Iowa American Water to have the company shut off water services. This is targeting people with large sums of unpaid bills.

It’s for customers who owe more than $500 in sewer bills and the plan deals with rental situations where the city cannot put a lien on the property. That stems from a change made at the state level a few years ago and the amount of uncollected debt since then has risen significantly.

“Really this is kind of a last-ditch effort for us as we look at the other collection efforts,” said Finance Director Brandon Wright.

Davenport’s sewer fund has about $2.8 million in uncollected debt right now. About $1.5 million of that built up over just the last few years.

“We don’t want to raise rates on everyone just because we have difficulty collecting on some rental properties,” added Wright.

When the city can’t put a lien on a property it goes through collection agencies and the Iowa Income Offset Program. With that, Wright says the success rate in bringing in what’s owed is only 30%. Since the city cannot shut off sewer service the plan is to start a partnership with Iowa American Water.

“The idea is obviously with the threat of water being turned off customers will be more prompt to make their payments on that and ultimately the whole system benefits when that happens,” said Wright.

A customer with over $500 in unpaid bills would first get two chances with 12-month agreements to pay the debt down. If unsuccessful, they’re given notice and their water would be disconnected.

“In municipalities that own both water and sewer they’re already doing this. This allows communities like ours where we don’t own the water utility to partner with the water utility because obviously water and sewer go together,” he added.

City staff say there would be exceptions for low-income, disabled, or elderly. At the Wednesday, January 18th Committee of the Whole meeting city leaders suspended the rules to pass the ordinance on first reading. City council will consider approval at next week’s council meeting. If approved, the program would begin sometime this spring.