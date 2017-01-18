Davenport Police Department inviting more people to become officers

Davenport, IA (KWQC) The Davenport Police Department is hiring, and they’ll be holding a workshop for potential police officers tonight. But many people have their reservations when it comes to signing their name on the dotted line to protect and serve. That’s according to Davenport Police Officer, Scott Fuller, a 15 year veteran, who says he knows why people stay away from the job.

“When something happens to a family member or someone that works in the same profession as you, such as De Moines, Dallas, it affects us all,” said Fuller. “It tells you how particularly dangerous the job can be when you’re responding to a particular call.”

Fuller says, it’ll take more diversity within the departments to create a better environment in the community.

To be a davenport police officer, you must be at least 21 years old and have a high school diploma or GED, along with at least 30 college credits. active military duty could substitute for the education requirement. The workshop is from 6:30 to 8 pm at the police station at 416 Harrison street in davenport. there will be two more workshops on Saturday and Tuesday.