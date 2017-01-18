Exciting programming announcements from NBC

(KWQC) – NBC has announced that two popular programs will be returning to fans’ screens.

Firstly, the wildly popular night time drama “This Is Us” has been renewed for two additional seasons. Each season will have a minimum of 18 episodes.

“‘This Is Us’ is as good as anything we’ve ever had, we’re thrilled to renew it for two seasons and there’s no doubt it will have a long life on NBC,” said Jennifer Salke, President of NBC Entertainment.

According to NBC, 72 million viewers have viewed the first 10 episodes.

But perhaps even more anticipated is the long hoped-for revival of “Will and Grace.” Set to air during the 2017-2018 season, the show will return for 10 episodes.

All four original stars Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally will be back, along with original series creators Max Mutchnick and David Kohan and original director James Burrows.

“This groundbreaking series for everything from gay rights to social and political commentary — all disguised as a high-speed train of witty pop culture — is coming back where it belongs,” said NBC Entertainment Chairman Robert Greenblatt.

“Will and Grace” debuted in 1998. An audience of more than 18 million tuned in for the show’s series finale in 2006. Over the course of its run, “Will and Grace” received 83 Emmy nominations and won 16 of them.