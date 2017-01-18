Fifth grader from Bettendorf selected to attend presidential inauguration

KWQC Staff Published: Updated:

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) — Officials with Lourdes Catholic School say 5th grader Adam Nikulski has been selected to attend the presidential inauguration on Friday, January 20, 2017 in Washington, D.C.

According to school officials, Nikulski was invited to attend the inauguration after having attended the National Youth Leadership Forum: Pathways to STEM during the summer of 2016. He was nominated for the forum last spring by Lourdes Catholic School Principal Jennifer Alongi.

Adam’s mother, Gail Nikulski, is planning to attend the inauguration with him.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s