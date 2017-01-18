Fifth grader from Bettendorf selected to attend presidential inauguration

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) — Officials with Lourdes Catholic School say 5th grader Adam Nikulski has been selected to attend the presidential inauguration on Friday, January 20, 2017 in Washington, D.C.

According to school officials, Nikulski was invited to attend the inauguration after having attended the National Youth Leadership Forum: Pathways to STEM during the summer of 2016. He was nominated for the forum last spring by Lourdes Catholic School Principal Jennifer Alongi.

Adam’s mother, Gail Nikulski, is planning to attend the inauguration with him.