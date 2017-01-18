Former Iowa lawmaker sentenced to federal prison

DES MOINES, Iowa (CNN) – Kent Sorenson had reason to be confident walking into court Tuesday morning. Even the federal prosecutor was recommending the former state senator receive 2 years probation instead of prison.

Sorenson had pleaded guilty to both charges related to the secret payments he accepted from 3 former Ron Paul campaign operatives in exchange for switching his endorsement to their candidate days before the 2012 Republican Caucus. Sorenson’s cooperation with federal investigators was key to convicting the three men, which is why the prosecutor told the judge he can show the world that cooperating with the government can pay off with leniency.

But Federal Judge Robert Pratt called Sorenson’s actions the very definition of political corruption and said a light sentence to a man who changes his political affiliation for money would enforce an opinion politicians are available to the highest bidder.

Before being sentenced to a year and 3 months in prison, Sorenson told the judge as a senator in 2011 he was cocky and arrogant, but today he’s humbled and broken and full of regret.

After the sentencing Sorenson’s attorney said his client won’t appeal and will accept his sentence like a man.

“We have joint recommendation for probation and community service, but Judge Pratt’s going to decide what he’s going to decide and do what he’s going to do. I can’t say it’s unreasonable, but would I have chosen a lesser sentence? Probably. Based upon the extent of his cooperation.”