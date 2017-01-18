Hand-in-Hand’s 2017 Chili Cook-Off – Jan. 28

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) — Want to eat chili and support a good cause? Come out an support Hand-in-Hand’s annual fundraiser, the Chili Cook-Off.

The event takes place on January 28, 2017 from 2:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds New Fair Center Building.

Children 5 and under are free, children 6-12 years old are $5, adults are $15, and a pair of adults are $25.

The event features chili tasting from over 20 chili teams made up of local individuals and businesses such as Cure It With Corn, John Deere, Happy Joe’s, Fidlar Technologies, QC Hash House Harriers, Famous Dave’s, and more!

There will also be a kids’ zone with bounce houses and face painting, a wine and craft beer pull, a silent auction, and raffles.

Organizers say the event raises a good portion of Hand-in-Hand’s annual budget, which provides for their year round integrated programs such as child care; fitness, nutrition, and cooking classes; teen nights and young adult events; art classes; and more.

Hand-in-Hand serves participants of all abilities, including those with special needs or disabilities, and their mission is to create fun, inclusive learning experiences for children and young adults.

To learn more about Hand-in-Hand or the Chili Cook-Off, visit www.handinhandqc.org.