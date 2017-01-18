iowa-and-illinois-senators-raise-questions-for-epa-administrator-nominee

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KWQC) – With the inauguration of president-elect Donald Trump coming up on Friday, hearings are still taking place for his cabinet nominees.

That includes the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), which oversees the renewable fuel standard, an issue critical to many in the area.

Trump’s nominee for the EPA’s administrator is Oklahoma Attorney General, Scott Pruitt, who has been a big defender of fossil fuels and the coal industry. But Trump has said Pruitt will work to restore the EPA’s essential mission of keeping air and water clean and safe.

U.S. Senators spent Wednesday in Washington, D.C. asking Pruitt questions to see if he has what it takes to be the EPA’s next leader.

“There’s lots of concern for the fact that when Donald Trump is inaugurated on Friday, he won’t have all of his cabinet picks in place to lead the departments that they’re destined to lead,” KWQC Political Consultant Dr. Christopher Whitt said.

He says this is isn’t unusual, but for Trump there are fewer cabinet members in place now than usual.

“You still have republicans who are trying to do their due diligence and you have democrats who are asking a lot of tough questions right along with their republican counterparts,” Whitt said.

During Pruitt’s confirmation hearing Wednesday, Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth showed where she stands on the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS).

“The RFS is critical not just for the jobs in Illinois, not just to support Illinois agriculture, but for our national security when it comes to where we’re going to get our energy supply,” Duckworth said.

Duckworth also brought up the EPA’s point of obligation, which is essentially who’s responsible for blending the proper volume of ethanol into fuel. Who should have that responsibility has been a point of controversy.

“If that’s the result then you would be open to moving it away from the farmers?” Duckworth asked Pruitt. “No, I’m saying senator that any actions taken as an administrator that would jeopardize and endanger the RFS as intended by congress, I would not take, that is different from prejudging an outcome in that particular matter,” Pruitt responded. “But the point of congress is to keep the point of obligation with the producers?” Duckworth asked, in which Pruitt responded, “That’s something I’m unaware of, Senator.”

Iowa Senator Joni Ernst also had questions for Pruitt on Wednesday. She wanted to know how Pruitt would help with regulations on farming practices like plowing.

“Will you commit to me that if confirmed EPA will work with the Corps [of Engineers] and [Department of Justice] to make sure that federal agencies stop trying to regulate ordinary farming practices?” Ernst asked.

Pruitt responded, “Yes, Senator.”

At this time, none of Trump’s nominations have been confirmed for their positions with the cabinet as they are still going through the hearing process.