Iowa bill would allow lawsuits after abortions

By Published:
**FILE** Shown in this Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2013, file photo is State Sen. Mark Chelgren, R-Ottumwa, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
**FILE** Shown in this Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2013, file photo is State Sen. Mark Chelgren, R-Ottumwa, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Iowa lawmakers are considering a bill that would allow a woman who gets an abortion to sue the doctor who performed the procedure if she experiences emotional distress later.

If approved, it would be the first law of its kind in the U.S. The proposal would permit the woman to file a lawsuit at any point in her life, something that would go against typical statute of limitation rules. It could also make the state vulnerable to costly court challenges.

Sen. Mark Chelgren is the Republican who introduced the bill. He says the measure is about holding doctors and clinics accountable. It’s unclear how much GOP support the idea has in the Iowa Legislature, though the state’s incoming Republican governor did not dismiss it.

