Putnam seeks Quad City Beatles memorabilia as part of upcoming exhibit

This undated photo provided by Julien's Auctions shows Beatle Ringo Starrs first 1963 Ludwig Oyster Black Pearl three-piece drum kit, used by Starr in more than 200 performances in 1963 and 1964. The set was used to record some of the Beatles' biggest hits, including Cant Buy Me Love, She Loves You, All My Loving, and I Want to Hold Your Hand." More than 800 items owned by Starr and his wife, Barbara Bach, are going to auction. The unprecedented number of Beatles-owned objects will be offered Dec. 4-5, 2015, at Julien's Auctions in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Julien's Auctions via AP)
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) – With a little help from its friends, the Putnam Museum hopes to soon have a special collection of Beatles memorabilia provided by fans in the Quad Cities.
The Putnam announced Wed., Jan.18, 2017 that it is looking for Beatles memorabilia to go on display as part of its new exhibit, The Magical History Tour: A Beatles Memorabilia Exhibition.

Local memorabilia can include anything from a concert ticket stub to items related to the Fab Four. Local items will be on loan and returned to owners after the exhibit closes on June 4th, 2017.

If you have Beatles items and want them to be included in the exhibit, bring them to the Putnam’s Grand Lobby on one of the following dates:

Sat., Jan. 21 from 1-3 p.m.

Sun., Jan. 28 from 1-3 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 11 from 10 a.m. – noon.

You can also arrange other times to drop-off items by contacting Christina Kastell at 563-336-7293.

The Beatles memorabilia exhibit opens March 11, 2017.

