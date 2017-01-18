Putnam seeks Quad City Beatles memorabilia as part of upcoming exhibit

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) – With a little help from its friends, the Putnam Museum hopes to soon have a special collection of Beatles memorabilia provided by fans in the Quad Cities.

The Putnam announced Wed., Jan.18, 2017 that it is looking for Beatles memorabilia to go on display as part of its new exhibit, The Magical History Tour: A Beatles Memorabilia Exhibition.

Local memorabilia can include anything from a concert ticket stub to items related to the Fab Four. Local items will be on loan and returned to owners after the exhibit closes on June 4th, 2017.

If you have Beatles items and want them to be included in the exhibit, bring them to the Putnam’s Grand Lobby on one of the following dates:

Sat., Jan. 21 from 1-3 p.m.

Sun., Jan. 28 from 1-3 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 11 from 10 a.m. – noon.

You can also arrange other times to drop-off items by contacting Christina Kastell at 563-336-7293.

The Beatles memorabilia exhibit opens March 11, 2017.