QC Democrats hold Standing Up for Principles rally tonight

ROCK ISLAD, Ill (KWQC) – The Rock Island County Democratic Party along with the Quad City Federation of Labor have organized a “Standing Up for Our Principles,” a rally for Wed. Jan. 18, 2017 at 5:30 p.m.

The rally is headlined by national and local leaders urging action at the local, state and federal levels. Speakers include:

Michael T. Carrigan is the president of the Illinois AFL-CIO, the federation of labor unions representing 900,000 Illinois workers.

Glenn Poshard, former U.S. Congressman and president emeritus of the Southern Illinois University System

Clem Balanoff, who ran Sen. Bernie Sanders’ Presidential campaign in Illinois

The Rev. Dr. Dwight Ford, pastor of Grace City Church in Rock Island

The rally is being held at the Plumbers and Pipefitters Hall, 4600 46th Ave. in Rock Island. It is free and open to the public. Free food will be provided by local organized labor groups and the Rock Island County Democratic Party.

Further information is available at www.ricountydemocrats.org.