QC Democrats hold Standing Up for Principles rally tonight

KWQC Staff Published:
democrats

ROCK ISLAD, Ill (KWQC) – The Rock Island County Democratic Party along with the Quad City Federation of Labor have organized a “Standing Up for Our Principles,” a rally for Wed. Jan. 18, 2017 at 5:30 p.m.

The rally is headlined by national and local leaders urging action at the local, state and federal levels. Speakers include:

  • Michael T. Carrigan is the president of the Illinois AFL-CIO, the federation of labor unions representing 900,000 Illinois workers.
  • Glenn Poshard, former U.S. Congressman and president emeritus of the Southern Illinois University System
  • Clem Balanoff, who ran Sen. Bernie Sanders’ Presidential campaign in Illinois
  • The Rev. Dr. Dwight Ford, pastor of Grace City Church in Rock Island

The rally is being held at the Plumbers and Pipefitters Hall, 4600 46th Ave. in Rock Island. It is free and open to the public. Free food will be provided by local organized labor groups and the Rock Island County Democratic Party.

Further information is available at www.ricountydemocrats.org.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s