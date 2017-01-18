Quad Citians heading to inauguration

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) – QCA students, lawmakers and protesters are heading to D.C. for the swearing in of the 45th U.S. president.

Three busloads of Quad Citians are driving to the capitol for the ‘Women’s March on Washington taking place Saturday. One of those busses will be filled with more than 40 Augustana College students.

Three other Augustana students are flying out to cover the inauguration as student journalists. Junior Ryan Jenkins says preparing to cover President-Elect Donald Trump’s inauguration has already been a learning experience.

“The security’s very strict, so there’s a list of things that you can’t bring, and that includes tripods and camera bags and things like that,” Jenkins said. “No backpacks, no umbrellas, and it is going to be raining and it’s going to be cold, so we kind of had to alter our mindset and ask ourselves how are we going to be able to cover this without a lot of the resources we would typically have.”

TV6 will follow Jenkins journey. You can find that on our social media platforms on Friday.

Lawmakers from Illinois and Iowa are making the trip as well.

Rep. Cheri Bustos (D, IL) and Rep. Dave Loebsack (D, IL) will both be at the inauguration. Sen. Dick Durbin (D, IL) and Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D, IL) also plan to attend.