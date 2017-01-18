Quad City Arts taking applications for art projects funding

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) – The Quad City Arts announced it is accepting applications for grants for the Metro Arts Youth Apprenticeship Program and Arts Dollar$.

The 2017 Metro Arts Youth Apprenticeship Program for youth ages 15-21 will run Monday, June 12 to Friday, July 14.

Participants work on group projects under the supervision of a professional artist and receive a stipend for their work. Opportunities include a graphic design, improv comedy, a sculpture and mural painting in several cities.

To complete an application, including an essay and a letter of recommendation, visit http://www.quadcityarts.com/programs/metro-arts/ <http://www.quadcityarts.com/programs/metro-arts/>. Applications are due by 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15. Qualified candidates will be invited to participate in an audition or interview, which will be scheduled by each project’s lead artist. Notification for interviews will begin in early March. For updates on applications and interviews, visit http://www.quadcityarts.com/programs/metro-arts/ <http://www.quadcityarts.com/programs/metro-arts/>.

Arts Dollar$ grants support artists and arts programming with an emphasis on community engagement. Non-profit organizations and K-12 schools can apply for up to $5,000, and individual artists may apply for up to $1,500.

Applications from nonprofit organizations and K-12 schools must include payment to eligible artists for artistic work and matching support.

The deadline for applications is Tuesday, Jan. 31. Recipients will be notified by March 1. To apply online, visit http://www.quadcityarts.com./programs/arts-dollars-grants/ <http://www.quadcityarts.com./programs/arts-dollars-grants/>.

During the 2016 grant cycle, Quad City Arts awarded 25 grants totaling over $88,000. Funding for Arts Dollar$ is provided by The Hubbell-Waterman Foundation, Illinois Arts Council Agency, John Deere, and the Doris and Victor Day Foundation.