Report of Iowa gunman turns out to be accidental shooting

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
rescue ambulance

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (AP) — Police say an Iowa man who claimed he was shot by a random gunman was actually the victim of an accidental shooting.

Police in North Liberty say the victim was shot in the leg and his condition is stable.

Officers are still investigating the circumstances surrounding Monday’s shooting at the Golfview Mobile Home Court. It’s not clear whether the victim, who has not been identified, shot himself or someone else did.

Initially, the victim told police that he didn’t know the gunman. A witness reported that a man wearing a dark colored hoodie shot the victim with a handgun and flew on foot through the trailer court.

Further investigation revealed that the original report was false.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s