Report of Iowa gunman turns out to be accidental shooting

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (AP) — Police say an Iowa man who claimed he was shot by a random gunman was actually the victim of an accidental shooting.

Police in North Liberty say the victim was shot in the leg and his condition is stable.

Officers are still investigating the circumstances surrounding Monday’s shooting at the Golfview Mobile Home Court. It’s not clear whether the victim, who has not been identified, shot himself or someone else did.

Initially, the victim told police that he didn’t know the gunman. A witness reported that a man wearing a dark colored hoodie shot the victim with a handgun and flew on foot through the trailer court.

Further investigation revealed that the original report was false.