Rescue and Restoration

DAVENPORT, iowa (KWQC) — The huge front door key unlocks the story to a piece of Davenport’s past. The building in the seven hundred block of Gaines Street

was a grocery store owned by Christian Jipp. He was a German immigrant who built the store and lived there with his wife and three children in the 1860’s.

Marion Meginnis is with the Gateway Redevelopment Group. The group’s mission is to save the abandoned buildings in the City’s Gold Coast-Hamburg Historic District.

She says the brick in the building is original. During restoration, the group discovered several interesting items which are more than one hundred years old.

Bottles and bricks. Peppermint remedies. A connection to the past when the store eventually had an attached home.

Today, the Jipp House is home to the Architectural Rescue Shop. There, you’ll find old items which can be used in other restoration projects.

Restoration on the Jipp House started in 2004. It was one of the earliest grocery stores in the Hamburg District. Meginnis says it’s thrilling to add life to what once was an abandoned building. Their stories, she believes, are precious!

