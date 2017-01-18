Researchers kill cancer using synthetic elephant protein

(CNN) – Inside a Petri dish, Dr. Joshua Schiffman shows us how a synthetic elephant protein that actually attacks human cancer cells.

It comes after years of work at the Huntsman Cancer Institute. Researchers studied the blood of elephants from the Barnum and Bailey Circus, and one at Hogle Zoo, all with one idea in mind.

“Elephants almost never get cancer, and we think the reason why is they have extra copies of this cancer-fighting protein,” said Schiffman.

That protein, called p-53, is showing some very exciting potential for Schiffman and his team, in a battle that is very personal for him.

As an Oncologist, he treats children with cancer, an experience he lived himself.

“When I was 15, I was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, a type of childhood cancer.”

He says it pushed him to do what he does today.

“And I watch those videos of those cells dying, every morning when I wake up and every night before I go to bed. Because this, for us, this is our inspiration.”

The team here is now working with a lab in Israel to synthesize that protein, and then test it here on animals. If all goes as planned, they could start human testing in about three years. And while there’s no guarantee that this elephant protein will work in humans, Schiffman says he and his team will continue working long hours to give it the best possible chance.

While researchers continue to move into the next phase of this study, Schiffman also pointed out the Hunstman Institute will need to raise about $2 million to complete the animal and human trials.