Rivermont Collegiate to expand

KWQC Staff Published:

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) – Rivermont Collegiate in Bettendorf plans to expand on its campus as it also re-introduces a boarding school program.

School officials announced it’s Capital Campaign today. Construction will come in phases: the first includes remodeling an existing building into a girl’s dorm, the second phase aims to start new construction.

There are plans to build on to add a new hall with a STEM center for science, technology, engineering and math; a student center; and a dorm for boys.

The boarding program is open to students grades 9 through 12, and the hope is to attract students from around the world to the QCA.

