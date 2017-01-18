Riverside United Methodist Church Trivia Night – Mar. 25

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) — Do you enjoy trivia? Riverside United Methodist Church, 712 16th Street, is having a trivia night on Saturday March 25, 2017.

Dust off your thinking caps, grab your friends and come to Riverside’s Trivia Night. Gather a team of 6-8 people for 10 rounds of 10 questions. Riverside will be putting on a fun Trivia Night in March open to all ages. Proceeds will benefit Riverside Youth Group Ministries for 2017.

Cost is $80 per table. Doors open at 6 p.m., game begins at 7 p.m. Feel free to bring your own snacks and beverages will be available for purchase (no outside drinks allowed). Mulligans and doublers are available at the door. Register your table by March 17 to: Kirstie Foeller in the Church Office 309-764-6721. Online registration available, click here. Walk-ins are also welcome.

More information on our website at qcriverside.com/trivia-night.

