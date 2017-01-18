Tow truck company rams second house in two weeks

MOLINE, Il. (KWQC)- Wednesday morning a tow truck plowed through one Moline home. According to the Moline Police Department, the incident happened around 2 a.m. on the corner of 10th Avenue and 53rd Street. Charles Short rents the home and said he woke up to the tow truck five feet away from where he was sleeping.

“When it hit, it took me a second to realize that it wasn’t a dream,” Shot said. “Then I realized a truck hit it, I could see it, it was in my house.”

However, this isn’t the first time Bridgeway Towing has crashed into a home. Less than two weeks ago, one of their tow trucks plowed through a home on Eastern Avenue in Davenport. TV6 reached out to the company for comment and the owner confirmed that the same driver was involved in both incidents. The driver is currently hospitalized, but there is no word on the extent of his injuries. Meantime, Short said the home will cost upwards of $60,000 to repair. Short credits the strong foundation to saving his life.

“If that foundation didn’t come up an extra two feet, I would have been in the backside of the house in between a truck and maybe the neighbors house.”