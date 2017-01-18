Tow Truck runs into Moline house

By Published: Updated:
Tow truck hits Moline home on January 18, 2016 at the corner of 10th Ave. & 53rd St.
Tow truck hits Moline home on January 18, 2016 at the corner of 10th Ave. & 53rd St.

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) – The Moline Police Department was called to an accident after a tow truck ran into a house.

The accident happened before after 3:00 AM Wednesday, January 18th. The crash happened at the corner of 10th Avenue and 53rd Street in Moline.

Police say the driver of the Bridgeway tow truck veered off the road, took down a power pole and crashed into the home. No word yet on any injuries. The accident is under investigation. No one lost power.

On Friday, January 6th a tow truck hit a home in Davenport. The truck from that incident, as well as the one from this incident both have Bridgeway towing logo’s on the passenger side door.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s