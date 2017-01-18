Tow Truck runs into Moline house

Related Coverage Crews remove tow truck that crashed into Davenport home

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) – The Moline Police Department was called to an accident after a tow truck ran into a house.

The accident happened before after 3:00 AM Wednesday, January 18th. The crash happened at the corner of 10th Avenue and 53rd Street in Moline.

Police say the driver of the Bridgeway tow truck veered off the road, took down a power pole and crashed into the home. No word yet on any injuries. The accident is under investigation. No one lost power.

On Friday, January 6th a tow truck hit a home in Davenport. The truck from that incident, as well as the one from this incident both have Bridgeway towing logo’s on the passenger side door.