US Reps from the QCA to attend inauguration

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) — Despite their differing opinions on policy with the president-elect, two local representatives say they will attend the presidential inauguration of Donald Trump on Friday, January 20, 2017.

Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) announced that she plans to attend the inauguration as well as the Women’s March in Chicago on Saturday.

“Despite my vehement disagreement with President-elect Trump’s behavior and billionaires-first agenda, I plan to stand with Presidents Obama and Clinton, Secretary Clinton and Democratic leaders who are committed to fighting for the values that we believe in and I still plan to attend the inauguration,” said Congresswoman Cheri Bustos. “On the next day, I and thousands of Illinoisans will march in Chicago to send a message that the true majority rejects President-elect Trump’s politics of divisiveness, and we will hold him accountable. I stand ready to fight for a future where the middle-class is growing, access to quality health care is expanded and all of our children have the opportunity to reach their full potential.”

Congressman Dave Loebsack (IA-2) says he also plans to attend the swearing-in ceremony and the Women’s March in Washongton on Saturday.

“There is no question that our nation, and in fact the President-elect himself, would be best served if he started behaving in a manner more reflective of the leader of the free world. The President-elect’s divisive, disturbing and distasteful remarks should have no place in our society. That being said, I have an enormous amount of respect for our nation’s history of peaceful transition of power and will stand with President Obama, President and Secretary Clinton and others who are attending. The next day, I will be attending the Women’s March in Washington with my daughter where I will join folks across the country to stand firm and fight against policies that will harm hard-working Iowans while working to create jobs, grow the economy, help our veterans and strengthen Social Security and Medicare.”