We’re Hiring: Davenport Police Department is looking for new officers

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) — The Davenport Police Department needs more officers. There’s an applicant workshop Wednesday, January 18 for anyone thinking about joining the force.

The workshop is at the police department from 6:30 until 8 p.m. If you can’t make it, there are two other workshops in January:

Saturday, January 21 from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m at the Davenport Public Library, 3000 N. Fairmount St.

Tuesday, January 24 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the North Family YMCA, 624 W. 53rd St.

Qualifications include a high school diploma and at least 30 college credits, or police or military experience. Similar seminars were held last fall and the department says participation can help applicants decide if the job is right for them.

We give some statistics on what it’s like to be a Davenport officer,” said Stacy Ihrig, employment manager. “You are also going to learn all the steps from application to the written exam to physical ability, oral interview. So, we’re going to give very in-depth information about each step of this process.”

More information on the application process and qualifications can be found on the City of Davenport website. Applications are being accepted through midnight on January 30.