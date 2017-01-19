47-point buck breaks Iowan’s world record

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (KWQC) – Most hunters will never even see a deer this size, let alone harvest one.

Stephen Tucker, 27, was near his home in Sumner County, northeast of Nashville, on Nov. 7 when the Gallatin, Tennessee native spotted the buck that would give him the new world record.

Deer are ranked using a series of antler measurements such as the lengths and circumferences of each point and the width of the entire rack.

Anything bigger than 200 inches is remarkable, but Tucker’s kill checks in at 312-3/8 inches.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says that score breaks the previous hunter world record of 307-5/8 inches set in Albia, Iowa in 2003 by Tony Lovsteun, who was only 15 at the time.

Even though Tucker harvested the deer in November, TWRA officials waited until recently to confirm the record to allow for a 60-day drying out period during which time the antlers shrink.

The New York Times reports seeing a 300-inch buck in Tennessee is unusual, as deer of that size are more likely to be found in Midwestern states like Illinois, Iowa and Kansas.