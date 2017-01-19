91-year-old man to attend his 18th inauguration

B. Harold Smick Jr., 91, will attend his 18th presidential inauguration Friday. The Salem, New Jersey man spoke to NBC10's Cydney Long about his most memorable inaugural moments.
SALEM, N.J. (AP) – Although he’s a Democrat who voted for Hillary Clinton, a 91-year-old New Jersey man will still be traveling to Washington to witness his 18th presidential inauguration in person.

B. Harold Smick Jr. still can vividly remember Jan. 20, 1941 – the day he witnessed Franklin D. Roosevelt become the only U.S. president sworn into a third term. That inauguration was the first for the Salem native, who was just 15 when he began the tradition that he will continue on Friday.

A bit of an Oval Office junkie, Smick has collected everything from inaugural buttons to a piece of felt from the stage cover at FDR’s inauguration. Smick says he’s praying President-elect Donald Trump will bring peace, health care, and jobs.

