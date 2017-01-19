Bettendorf man sentenced to prison for bribery

Related Coverage Ex-traffic-camera CEO sentenced to prison in bribery scandal

Davenport, Ia (KWQC) – 73 year old Robert L. Budd of Bettendorf, Iowa was sentenced to four months in prison for conspiracy to bribe a public official and four months for bribery of a public official. United States Attorney Kevin E. VanderSchel says the sentences will run concurrently.

Budd was fined $25,000 and ordered to serve a two-year term of supervised release following his time in prison. He will also have to pay $200 in a special assessments to the Crime Victims’ Fund.

Budd pleaded guilty to charges back in May of 2016. As part of the written plea agreement, Budd admitted he was a manager at Brown Traffic Products, Inc. in Davenport, Iowa and he approved and made payments to Robert Webster, the Bettendorf City Electrician, for travel, meals, drinks, entertainment and other expenses, including tickets to NASCAR events and trips to business conferences.

Budd also admitted in March of 2009. he reimbursed Webster for a trip by writing a check to Webster’s wife for $2700, which was deposited into the Websters’ credit union account. Budd admitted this and other payments were made in an effort to influence Webster to continue doing business with his company, and to reward him for conducting business with Brown Traffic Products.

In July of 2016, Robert Webster, former Bettendorf City Electrician, pleaded guilty to three felony counts. He is presently scheduled to be sentenced on March 16, 2017, in Davenport.