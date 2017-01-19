Blagojevich doesn’t get early prison release from Obama

Associated Press Published: Updated:
Rod Blagojevich
FILE - In this March 15, 2012 file photo Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, center, walks with attorneys as he arrives at the Federal Correctional Institution Englewood in Littleton, Colo., to begin serving his 14-year sentence for corruption. (AP Photo/Ed Andrieski,File)

CHICAGO (AP) — President Barack Obama is leaving office without granting early prison release to former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich.

Obama released a list of his final acts of clemency Thursday and the list didn’t include Blagojevich, who is in the fourth year of a 14-year prison term after being convicted of trying to sell Obama’s Illinois seat in the U.S. Senate when Obama became president. A presidential commutation was one of Blagojevich’s last chances to be released from prison early. Blagojevich last year submitted a request to have his sentence on wide-ranging corruption convictions commuted. In federal cases, only presidents have the power to reduce a sentence.

Obama’s decision means President-elect Donald Trump could be left to decide the fate of Blagojevich, who appeared on Trump’s “Celebrity Apprentice” TV show in 2010.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s