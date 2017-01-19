Cà d’Zan House Concerts bring the music to Cambridge, Illinois

CAMBRIDGE, Ill. (KWQC) – Village leaders in Cambridge, Ill. are now trying to raise money to build a new pavilion with a stage in their park.

Village Administrator Dwaine VanMeenen says the inspiration comes from what one Cambridge resident, John Taylor is doing in his own home.

“To have a place where you know anyone young or old could come and you know take in the music,” Taylor said.

Doing that in the comfort of his own home has always been a dream for Taylor.

“Things kind of evolved to the point where it just happened and then you know I’ve been building on since,” he said.

Taylor now hosts live musical performances three to four times a month.

“A lot of people think that it’s crazy honestly, and it probably is, but I just enjoy it and I know others enjoy it to, they find value in it,” Taylor said.

He calls it Ca d’Zan House Concerts and it brings both local acts and touring artists from all over the world to the Henry county seat.

“We’ve seen some really amazing artists, it’s been really fun,” Taylor said.

VanMeenen says this is a huge benefit for their community.

“[He] just does a great job of bringing entertainment that we don’t have to drive to the Quad Cities or anywhere else to see,” VanMeenen said.

VanMeenen says that’s why the village is raising money to build a new park pavilion with a stage.

“The park pavilion is important because we need to have it there, we need to have a stage for our band concerts, the things that john puts on, but not only him, we also have people use our pavilion,” VanMeenen said.

VanMeenen and Taylor hope this will inspire more people in the community to get involved.

“Maybe at some point it could become more of a community led thing rather than just in my home,” Taylor said.

The village needs $100,000 to build the new pavilion; so far they have nearly $26,000.

VanMeenen says they’re hoping to reach their goal and start building this summer.

Donations can be dropped off at the Cambridge Village Administration Offices. The office number is 309-937-2570.

Ca d’Zan House Concerts begin at 6:30p.m. with a potluck prior at 6p.m. Children and adults of all ages are welcome and admission is a free-will donation.

Upcoming concerts include Lewis Knudsen on Friday, Jan. 20, Tom Smith on Saturday, Jan. 28 and Andrew Sullivan on Saturday, Feb. 4.

For a full list of upcoming concerts, visit Ca d’Zan House Concerts’ Facebook Page.