Davenport mother and toddler carjacked

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) — Police are investigating a carjacking that took place Wednesday afternoon, January 18, 2017. Police were called to the 4100 block of Elsie Avenue just before 4:30 p.m.

A ccording to police, a mother was getting into her vehicle with her 3-year-old child. She put the car keys on the driver seat and was putting the child into a passenger seat when the suspect grabbed her keys and attempted to get into the vehicle. The two struggled over the keys and the mother was pushed to the ground. The victim told police she was able to get her child out of the car before the suspect drove away.

Police say no one was hurt but the suspect was able to get away. The vehicle is a 2012 maroon Buick Enclave with Illinois license plates. Anyone with information is asked to call police.