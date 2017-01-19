Davenport mother and toddler carjacked

By Published: Updated:

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) — Police are investigating a carjacking that took place Wednesday afternoon, January 18, 2017. Police were called to the 4100 block of Elsie Avenue just before 4:30 p.m.

Apolice-arrest-fireccording to police, a mother was getting into her vehicle with her 3-year-old child. She put the car keys on the driver seat and was putting the child into a passenger seat when the suspect grabbed her keys and attempted to get into the vehicle. The two struggled over the keys and the mother was pushed to the ground. The victim told police she was able to get her child out of the car before the suspect drove away.

Police say no one was hurt but the suspect was able to get away. The vehicle is a 2012 maroon Buick Enclave with Illinois license plates. Anyone with information is asked to call police.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s