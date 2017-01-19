Firefighters killed in building collapse

By Published:

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) – At least 30 firefighters were killed when a high-rise building in Tehran collapsed Thursday.

Firefighters were fighting a fire at the Plasco Building in the southern part of the city. The building was on fire for three and a half hours before collapsing. At least 25 other people were injured in the fire.

Police have blocked off streets around the building, after concerns of the collapse causing gas leaks.

The Plasco Building is one of the first high-rises built in the Iranian capital.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s