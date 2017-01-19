Firefighters killed in building collapse

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) – At least 30 firefighters were killed when a high-rise building in Tehran collapsed Thursday.

Firefighters were fighting a fire at the Plasco Building in the southern part of the city. The building was on fire for three and a half hours before collapsing. At least 25 other people were injured in the fire.

Police have blocked off streets around the building, after concerns of the collapse causing gas leaks.

The Plasco Building is one of the first high-rises built in the Iranian capital.