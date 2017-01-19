Grassley looking forward to meeting with Secretary of Agriculture pick

WASHINGTON D.C. (KWQC) — Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) says he’s looking forward to meeting with the President-elect’s pick for Secretary of Agriculture.

Grassley is a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee and is the only working family farmer on the committee. He made the following statement regarding the nomination of Governor Sonny Perdue.

“The Secretary of Agriculture oversees a broad swath of very important American policy that helps feed and fuel the world. Understanding and having an appreciation of the institution of the family farm like we have in Iowa and the Midwest, which is the strength of American agriculture, is important. This is especially true as we think about policies that will enable the next generation of farmers to make a living producing the food and renewable fuels the world needs. I look forward to meeting with Governor Perdue and learning his views on agriculture.”