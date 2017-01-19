Green and Rock Rivers cause potential flooding threat

COLONA, Il. (KWQC)- Henry County Emergency Management officials are warning residents to take precautionary measures as flooding from the Green and Rock River causes major concern. Mat Schnepple, Director of Emergency Management, Mat Schnepple, said flood waters surrounding the Green River and Hennepin Canal are receding but rainfall could increase water levels. Colona Fire Chief, John Swan, said each winter his community is particularly vulnerable.

“We sit between two rivers, the Green River and the Rock River and when the Green River floods it puts a big impact on our community because if it goes over the levees here, it has potential of flooding our community.”

Chief Swan said homes near agricultural levees are at risk for increase damage if water levels rise over those levels. Swan advises all residents to move their belongings up high and keep an eye on water levels to prevent damage.