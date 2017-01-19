Hotel guests trapped in hotel under an avalanche

Related Coverage 30 missing in central Italy avalanche that buries hotel

MILAN (AP) – Italian news reports say that some guests at a mountain hotel struck by an avalanche sent text messages to emergency numbers advising they were trapped inside.

“Help, we’re dying of cold,” one couple wrote rescuers, according to the ANSA news agency. In addition, someone who had managed to get out also texted authorities. The guest, identified by news reports as Fabio Salzetta, sent a SMS message saying he had escaped with a maintenance worker but that others were trapped inside.

Corriere della Sera quoted the text message as saying: “Some walls were knocked down.” And: “I’m outside with a maintenance worker but you can’t see anything of the hotel, there’s only a wall of snow in front of me.”

Television images show piles of snow and rubble cascading down the stairway into the foyer of the hotel struck by an avalanche. Sky TG24 has broadcast the first images from rescue workers entering the hotel. The foyer appeared to be mostly clear of snow, but images showed a pile of debris-filled snow entering from a stairwell and in corridors. The audio was silent. Italian authorities say that 30 people are missing after the avalanche in the central Abruzzo region.