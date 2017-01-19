Hy-Vee encourages customers to buy “ugly fruit”

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) – Chances are when you’re looking for produce, you’re looking for the perfect one. But who’s to say the piece that’s not the prettiest isn’t still nutritious.

“Over six billion pounds of produce alone goes to waste every year of unwanted fruits from the markets and unharvested fruits and vegetables from the fields because they don’t have the market to go to,” said Benjamin Deutmeyer, an Assistant Manager at Hy-Vee.

In an effort to combat the amount of food that goes to waste, Hy-Vee started selling their “ugly” produce.

“The misfits fruit and vegetables are perfect in a way. They taste the same. Have the same high quality that you’re used to getting from everyday normal looking fruit,” Deutmeyer continued.

Not only are the misfits produce just as good, but they’re also cheaper, which is why Nancy Kemp put her perfect peppers back and picked up a bag of misfits peppers.

“Because it’s cheaper than these, and they look just as nice.”

A misconception Carol Fischels knows all too well.

“Oh they’re everything from half-rotten to perfect, and anywhere in between. You just use what’s good and make sauce out of the ones that aren’t perfect.”

Hy-Vee is partnering with produce company Robinson Fresh in order to launch this program.