Illinois lawmakers look into taxing sugary beverages

Beverages are displayed at a demonstration against a proposed sugary drinks tax, Wednesday, May 4, 2016, outside City Hall in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois lawmakers may be including a proposal to tax sugary drinks in the state budget.

The State Journal-Register reports Senate Bill 9 would tax any drink that has five grams of sugar or more. Under the bill, distributors would be required to impose a penny-per-ounce tax on retailers. The tax would produce an estimated $560 million for state.

Those in favor of the tax on sugary beverages believe it would be a responsible revenue generator. People opposing the bill say it could have a negative effect on the industry and its employees.

When asked about the tax, Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner declined to comment.

