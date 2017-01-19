Illinois teacher faces charges of indecent solicitation of a child

Andrew J. Eeten
Andrew J. Eeten

MONMOUTH, Ill (KWQC) – A teacher for the West Central School District is facing charges, accused of making soliciting sexual conduct with two minors via social media.

Andrew J. Eaten, 30, of Monmouth, was arrested Wed. Jan. 18, 2017 on charges of indecent solicitation of a child. That’s a class 3 felony punishable of 2 to 5 years and a fine up to $25,000.

The West Central School District Superintendent Paula Markey tells KWQC that an email was sent to parents Wednesday night. It says no students at the school were involved.
The email also says the employee did pass a background check. It also asks parents to contact authorities if they have any information.

