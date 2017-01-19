Iowa awards two QCA schools for bridging achievement gap

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) – Five Iowa schools, including one in Maquoketa and one in Bettendorf, are being recognized for improving achievement in certain groups.

The State Board of Education gave The Breaking Barriers to Teaching and Learning Award to Maquoketa Valley Middle School and Riverdale Heights Elementary School in an event held Thurs., Jan. 19, 2017. The award winners were recognized for having the highest proficiency rates statewide in math and reading among a specific subgroup of students, such as students with English as a second language or students from low-income backgrounds.

Maquoketa Valley Middle School was honored for its work with students from low-income backgrounds. The school, in which more than a third of its students qualify for free or reduced-price meals, has 88 percent of low-income students proficient in reading and math, compared to a statewide average of 68 percent.

Riverdale Heights Elementary in the Pleasant Valley Community School District was honored for its work with African American students. 73-percent of African American students were proficient in reading and math at the school, compared to a statewide average of 54 percent. Last year, the same school was recognized for its work with Latino students.

Other schools in the state being honored include Denison Elementary; Helen Hansen Elementary in Cedar Falls and Oak Ridge Middle School in the Linn-Mar Community School District.