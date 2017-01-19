Iowa considering stricter offense for texting and driving

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) – Preliminary crash number for 2016 shows more than one thousand crashes in Iowa were the result of drivers distracted by the use of an electronic device.

The Iowa senate is currently looking at stricter texting and driving laws for adults. Under current law it is only a secondary offense. This mean a driver cannot be pulled over for texting and driving alone. A driver must first be pulled over for something like speeding.

This is not the case for teen drivers. Any driver under 18 is banned from using cell phones. But Davenport teens say that does not stop some from doing it anyway.

“It’s the culture now-a-days,” said 16-year old Bryan Verdon. multi-tasking’s becoming a big thing.”

Iowa is discussing making texting and driving a primary offense for all drivers. But Steve Verdon, owner of AAAA Driving in Davenport is not convinced a stricter law will be the make or break for drivers.

“We can put all the laws in the book, but it’s back to the education,” he said.

And teens who are already under a stricter law agree.

“It’s one of those things, you put something in place and it’s going to shut down a little bit and it’s going to rise back up again,” said Bryan Verdon.

That’s why Steve Verdon says he focuses on trying to change the constant need for a device.

“These kids all, they live with it,” he said of people and their cell phones. “And we try to separate it.”

The driving instructor says he does not allow students to have cell phones on them if they’re in the driver’s seat.

There’s no temptation, there’s no vibration, there’s no messages, there’s no notifications coming in,” he said.

The veteran teacher says he also separates students from their phones when a guest speaker comes in. Many of those people are often there to talk about the dangers of cell phones and driving.

“We have four different lecturers come in and they all talk about it,” Steve Verdon said.

This as laws and curriculum catch up to a world some say is dominated by a handheld device.

“People probably don’t think they’re even on the phone cause it’s like attached to them,” Bryan Verdon said.

Right now Iowa lawmakers are only considering making texting and driving a primary offense. But some are urging a stricter “hands-free” law on all drivers.

Illinois’ law requiring hands-free cell phone use behind the wheel took effect back in 2014. The fine for a first violation is $75 and $100 for subsequent violations.