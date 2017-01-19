Levee weakened by ice jam in Henry County, Illinois

HENRY COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) – According to the Office of Emergency Management in Henry County, a levee was weakened by an ice jam.

Emergency Management crews have been watching flood conditions along the Green River, Rock River, and Hennepin Canal in Colona, Illinois.

On Wednesday, January 18, 2017, the ice jam that had been on the Green River released. The water levels there are going down, but remain above flood stage. The levee previously impacted is no longer in immediate danger of breaching. An assessment of the area found the height of the levee was lessened by water overrunning the top and eroding the earth. According to officials, another ice jam or more rain will impact the levee in a shorter amount of time and could cause flash flooding.

Flood waters surrounding the Green River and Hennepin Canal are receding, but remain high. Officials urge everyone in the area to use caution. The Emergency Management team is now shifting focus to rising Rock River and any potential ice movement there.

Plans to repair the damaged levee are being drafted.

Residents are encouraged to remain vigilant of flood waters in the Colona area. If additional ice or rain occurs, the flood waters may rise again. Any significant changes in the water levels should be reported to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (309)-937-3911.

The Rock Island Police are also watching levels on the Rock River. They ask people in the area to avoid driving through flooded streets.