Lynyrd Skynyrd to return to Mississippi Valley Fair in 2017

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) — Another slot has been filled at the 2017 Mississippi Valley Fair. Fair officials made the announcement via their Facebook page on Thursday morning, January 19, 2017.

Announcement time! We are extremely excited to announce that Lynyrd Skynyrd will be making a return trip to the fair this year! We still have a limited amount of WLLR cards available for purchase at the fair office. More exciting news to come soon!

Lynryd Skynyrd is scheduled to perform on Thursday, August 3, 2017. According to Mix 96, Skynryd last played the Mississippi Valley Fair in 2013.